One Suitor Reportedly No Longer in Running For Pacers Main Trade Target
The Indiana Pacers could be one of the few teams looking to be buyers as we approach the highly anticipated NBA trade deadline.
The Pacers have a few players on their minds to trade for potentially, and one of the top players on their list is Brooklyn Nets star forward Cameron Johnson.
Johnson is highly coveted as we approach the deadline; however, the top seed in the Western Conference and arguably the best team in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are reportedly no longer in the running.
NBA insider Marc Stein shared the news in his latest column.
“One team we’re scratching off the list of Cam Johnson suitors: Oklahoma City,” the Stein Line reported, adding, “We’ve found no credible evidence of Johnson-to-OKC talks … even though such chatter continues to make the rounds. The Thunder, like the Cavaliers, don’t want to do anything to disrupt a roster that resides firmly atop its conference.”
The Thunder were viewed as one of the few teams that could potentially add one of the best 3-and-D wing players on the trading block, but there appears to be no evidence that they are interested in trading for Johnson.
This is massive news for the Pacers, who are reportedly in the running for the highly coveted forward.
Johnson is a player who would be a massive help to any team, especially the Pacers, who lack a wing of Johnson's caliber.
Johnson is a great talent and is having a solid year thus far, averaging 19.6 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from three in 33 games and 32.5 minutes of action.
While he is a top player on many teams' lists, the Nets aren't hell-bent on moving him. Johnson has two-plus years left on his deal and is not set to be an unrestricted free agent until the 2027-28 season; his age 31 season. The older he gets, the more likely the Nets will not get the first-rounders teams willing to give up for him.
It's unclear how aggressive the Pacers will be in pursuing Johnson, but they are clearly one of the team's interested in him.
The Pacers have about three weeks left to make a move for the former No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
More Pacers: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Refuses to Reveal Rotation Decision vs 76ers
Pacers Trade Idea Sees Former First-Round Pick Moved for Veteran Center