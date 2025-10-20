Pacers Cut 2 Forwards, Sign 2 New Players to G League Contracts Ahead of Season
The Indiana Pacers have waived two forwards from their own training camp roster and signed a pair of new players to Exhibit 10 deals with their G League affiliate, the newly-rebranded Noblesville Boom.
More news: Pacers Cut Ties with Key Guard Despite Major Injury Issues at the Position
Per Indiana's official X account, forwards Jalen Slawson and Gabe McGlothan have been cut. Forward Ray Spalding and guard Kyle Guy have inked the aforementioned Exhibit 10 deals with Noblesville.
McGlothan spent his first pro season out of Grand Canyon playing exclusively for the Grand Rapids Gold — the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate. The 26-year-old saw his G League rights offloaded to the Noblesville Boom in a three-team deal, but has since been waived.
The 6-foot-7 power forward averaged 9.2 points on .446/.383/.621 shooting splits, 6.5 boards, 1.5 dimes, and 1.3 steals in 26 healthy bouts (13 starts) for the Gold in 2024-25.
A Decorated Bunch
Slawson, a 6-foot-7 swingman out of Furman, was selected with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He agreed to a two-way deal with Sacramento, splitting his time between the Kings and their G League affiliate in Stockton. In 12 NBA games, he averaged just 3.1 mop-up minutes.
Spalding, a 6-foot-9 power forward out of Louisville, was the No. 56 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 28-year-old has suited up for the Dallas Mavericks and their G League affiliate the Texas Legends, the Phoenix Suns, the Charlotte Hornets and their affiliate the Greensboro Swarm, the Houston Rockets and their NBAGL affiliate the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and pro teams in Puerto Rico and Israel.
More news: Pacers Guard Suffers Scary Head Injury in Preseason Opener
The 6-foot-1 Guy, 28, was initially selected with the No. 55 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He's suited up for the Sacramento and Stockton Kings, the Miami Heat and their G League affiliate the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBAGL affiliate the Cleveland Charge. He has also played for pro teams in Spain and Greece. Across 53 career NBA contests, Guy has averaged 3.1 points on .361/.303/.750 shooting splits, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
Indiana is gearing up for a strange 2025-26 NBA season. The team will be without two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, out for the year recovering from an Achilles tear, and former starting center Myles Turner, who has ditched the Pacers in favor of a four-year, $108.9 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.