Unsigned Pacers Free Agent Still Training with Indiana Teammates
The Indiana Pacers signed James Johnson a few years ago so he could provide a veteran presence to a team that was extremely young. They wanted him to be a guy in the locker room to give them leadership.
Johnson had played for nine different teams before signing with the Pacers during the 2022-23 season, so he had been around the block. He was also an enforcer for Tyrese Haliburton.
Last season, Johnson was finally able to play in the NBA Finals. This season, he is looking for another team to sign him, as the Pacers didn't bring him back. Yet, he's still working out with some former teammates.
Former Pacers Player James Johnson is Still Working Out With His Former Teammates
Despite remaining unsigned, Johnson was still working out with one of his former teammates. Obi Toppin spent months with him down in Miami during the offseason, working on his game.
The Pacers loved what Johnson brought to the locker room, so it makes sense that Toppin would be down there working out with him. Johnson was close with everyone on the roster.
Johnson is now 38 years old, so the Pacers decided to finally let him go. Now that the team has Finals experience, they don't need a veteran like him to help guide the team.
This team has grown up enough to the point that they don't need someone to keep the chemistry in the locker room because they all have chemistry with each other.
The Pacers Need Guys Who Can Contribute on The Floor With Tyrese Haliburton Out
Another factor that likely led to Johnson not returning to Indiana was Tyrese Haliburton's injury. With him being out, that leaves the margin for error much smaller for this team.
They need guys on the team who will actually be able to contribute to the product on the floor instead of guys who just help with the chemistry off the floor. Sadly, that part of Johnson's career has gone.
Last season with the Pacers, Johnson averaged 0.7 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists. He shot 36.4 percent from the field in just 12 games played during the regular season.
