Pacers Discussed Signing Multiple Big Men in Wake of Shock Myles Turner Exit, Says GM
The Indiana Pacers were planning to enter the offseason with the hopes that they would retain their star center, Myles Turner. Things had appeared to head that direction, whether the Pacers were to win their first NBA championship or not.
More news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had One of NBA's Greatest Seasons
However, disaster struck for the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals when star guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon. It was a devastating blow not only for the Pacers' title hopes but also for their upcoming season. That led the Pacers to change courses for the upcoming season.
While that was the case, the expectations were that the Pacers would do all they could to retain Turner. However, one thing led to another, and the Pacers saw them lose their 10-year veteran.
That caused the Pacers to go in various directions to compensate for the loss of Turner. Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan did his best to make up for the loss.
In a recent appearance on "Setting the Pace" podcast with Alex Golden, Buchanan detailed the reasoning behind adding the likes of Jay Huff to replace Turner.
"Watching him in Memphis this year when he got this opportunity, he really shined," Buchanan said. "He had moments of running the floor, finishing lobs, shooting 3s, protecting the rim. ... We felt like what we were losing in Myles was what Jay provided."
More news: Former Pacers HC Larry Bird Believes Injury Ruined Career of Potential Superstar Pacer
Not only did the Pacers add Huff, who is a versatile big man, but they also brought back James Wiseman. Buchanan added what the addition of Wiseman can provide, despite his struggles with staying healthy in his career.
"He's in a great spot physically," Buchanan said. "He still has to go through the hurdles of playing in a 5-on-5 game and things like that, but we're very encouraged with where his recovery is going."
The Pacers did their best to replace Turner without giving up any draft capital or breaking the bank.
It is clear that the Pacers are not in a position to compete this upcoming season, but that could all change by the time the 2026-27 season rolls around, as they prepare to welcome back Haliburton.
More news: Pacers Make Massive Roster Move as Offseason Rolls On
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.