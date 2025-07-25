Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had One of NBA's Greatest Seasons
The Indiana Pacers ran into a fantastic team in the NBA Finals. Oklahoma City was the best team all season, and the Pacers came within two quarters of defeating them for the NBA championship.
Tyrese Haliburton's torn Achilles in the first quarter of Game 7 put an end to any hope that they had of walking away with that title. Indiana simply had no answer for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Gilgeous-Alexander was the league MVP and ended up winning NBA Finals MVP after his incredibly solid performance. Haliburton gave him some serious props for doing what he did.
While he was talking on The Pat McAfee Show, Haliburton talked about just how good Gilgeous-Alexander was against the Pacers, saying he had one of the best seasons of all time.
The Pacers had no answer for him, although Andrew Nembhard did his best to make things hard for him. Gilgeous-Alexander still scored 30 points per night against them.
The 2025 MVP was able to get into the paint and use his fadeaway midrange jumper at will when he wasn't able to get into the paint. He still drew fouls at an incredible rate.
His ability to draw fouls frustrated the Pacers, as Aaron Nesmith fouled out in two games of the series, and he wasn't even the primary defender on Gilgeous-Alexander.
Haliburton saw just how much of an impact Gilgeous-Alexander made on the series and had nothing but flowers to give. He understands that's the level that he needs to reach if he wants to win a championship.
Indiana was able to shock the world by even getting to the Finals. No one thought they would stretch the series to seven games, either. No one is expecting them to do much next season without Haliburton.
The Pacers have gotten used to being the underdogs, unlike OKC. Gilgeous-Alexander will not sneak up on anyone. Indiana is hoping to see the Thunder again next season in the NBA Finals, but that will be a Herculean task to accomplish.
Against the Pacers in the Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.
