Pacers Doing 'Deep Dive' on Rise of Achilles Injuries in Organization After Tyrese Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers are still coming to grips with the fact that Tyrese Haliburton will not be available at all next season. He tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals just seven minutes into the game.
Haliburton wasn't the only Pacers player to suffer that devastating injury. In fact, he was the third player during the season to suffer an Achilles tear after both Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman had the same issue early in the year.
It's highly unusual for one team to have three players suffer such a horrible injury. Kevin Pritchard acknowledged that and said his team is looking into it.
While talking to the media for the first time since the season ended, Pritchard said the Pacers are doing a "deep dive" on why these injuries have happened in just one season.
"We're doing a deep dive internally to figure out, are we doing everything we can on preventions? What we know right now is it's been three freak accidents, but I think it behooves us to take a hard look internally on what we can do."
It's hard to square that all three incidents could be considered freak accidents that are all separate. Three torn Achilles tendons from three different players in the same season is some freakishly bad luck.
Indiana was able to adjust after losing both Jackson and Wiseman early in the year after they traded for Thomas Bryant, but losing Haliburton so late in the year is absolutely devastating.
Not only did it keep the Pacers from having any shot of winning an NBA title, but it probably keeps them from having any shot of winning a championship next season, either.
Indiana is certainly going to be careful with any injury related to the calf from now on. This injury to Haliburton changed the course of the franchise forever, so it definitely warrants further study.
This past season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
