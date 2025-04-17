Pacers Drop Epic Hype Video Before Playoff Push
The Indiana Pacers have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Better yet, they take on the same team that they beat in the first round last year, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Pacers fans do not care for the Bucks. These two teams have developed quite a rivalry over the past couple of seasons, and the fans have taken that to heart.
Of course, Bucks fans feel the same way about the Pacers. This is going to be a series that is filled with a lot of emotion from both teams and both fanbases.
Read more: Full Payoff Breakdown for Pacers vs Bucks Series
Ahead of the start of the playoffs, which start on Saturday with Game 1 between the Pacers and the Bucks, the Pacers released an epic hype video.
The Pacers are trying to prove that last year's Eastern Conference Finals run was not a fluke. Other fan bases have been claiming that the only reason why they were able to make that run is because every other team in the East was hurt.
Indiana is on a mission to make another deep run in the playoffs, and they feel like they can do that. The Pacers think that the roster they have is deep enough to make a run not just to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the NBA Finals.
There will be some questions that the Pacers have to answer once the season ends if they aren't able to make a run. That's not something that they are worried about at the moment.
More Pacers news: Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Gets Candid on Beating Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton was prominently featured in the hype video, as he should be. When he is at his best, he is by far the best player that the Pacers have.
How well Haliburton plays is going to determine how far the Pacers are able to go. He runs the offense and gets everyone where they need to be.
Pacers fans are ready for more exciting moments that Haliburton and the rest of the team will give them. This team has more hype than last year's squad.
Stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks is first on the agenda. If they're able to do that, Cleveland is going to be a monumental challenge in the second round.
More Indiana Pacers news: NBA Officially Reveals Full Schedule For Pacers Playoff Series vs Bucks
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Fuels Bucks Feud Heading Into NBA Playoffs
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.