NBA Officially Reveals Full Schedule For Pacers Playoff Series vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs this season. It is a rematch from last season's first-round matchup, where the Pacers dispatched the Bucks in a tough six-game series.
The schedule for the series has been revealed. Game 1 will be on Saturday, with the Pacers hosting the game from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana has home-court for this series this time around, and it could make a big difference. The Pacers have been very good at home this season, going 29-11.
In comparison, Milwaukee has struggled at times on the road this year. The Bucks hold a record of 20-20 for the season.
If Indiana wants to win this series, they will need to take care of business on their home floor. The Pacers haven't been too great away from home this season either, going 19-21.
With this being a rematch, these two teams know each other very well. But the Bucks did take the season series this year, winning three of the four matchups.
However, the team is likely to not have star guard Damian Lillard for the series as he deals with a serious blood clot issue. Lillard could play in this series, but there has been no major update on his potential return.
Even without Lillard, the Bucks won't be an easy out for Indiana. They still have a lot of talent on the roster, and they have been playing much better of late.
This series has all the feelings of a tight matchup, with each side throwing punches throughout. Indiana will be trying to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals, but this time push forward to the NBA Finals.
All in all, we should be in for a great series between two strong teams. The rivalry between each side makes this much more intriguing, giving fans some entertainment in the postseason.
