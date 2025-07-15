Pacers' Poster Dunk at Summer League Has ESPN Anchors Completely Lose It On Air
The Indiana Pacers have been playing fairly well in Summer League so far. They have a couple of players looking to add themselves to the mix for a rotation spot next year.
With Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire year and Myles Turner in Milwaukee, two spots in the rotation have opened up. One of the players looking to jump into the fray is Johnny Furphy.
Furphy was a second-round pick by the Pacers a year ago and played a lot early in the year because of injuries. He had an all-time Summer League moment on Monday.
Furphy is not known as a high-flier, but he certainly got up during a game against the Bulls. The SportsCenter anchors who did his highlights certainly seemed to love it.
It was one of the best dunks that you will see in a game, so it showed off the skills that Furphy has on the offensive end of the court. He was drafted as an offensive talent.
This is a dunk that will be played throughout the season, even if Furphy isn't able to make the rotation with the team, it will be played on highlights throughout the season.
It's a good thing that Furphy is playing as well as he is because he is trying to add himself into a rotation that already has some really good players in it.
The Pacers would love it if Furphy emerged as a rotation player because they like what he brings on the offensive end of the court.
Furphy is a good enough defender that he should be able to give the Pacers 10-15 minutes off the bench if they need him next year. That will be the deciding factor on how much time he sees on the floor.
If Furphy continues to play well in Summer League, it will be hard for the Pacers to keep him out of the rotation. He needs some time to develop, and this year would be the perfect year to do that.
In his rookie year with the Pacers, Furphy averaged 2.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
