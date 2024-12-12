Pacers Face Uphill Battle After Poor Month and Grueling Schedule Ahead
Things are looking rough for the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana is fresh off a tough 113-109 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. This means the Pacers are now tied with the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons at ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 10-15 record.
While the game saw an excellent performance from guard T.J. McConnell, who recorded 30 points, six assists, two steals, two blocks, and one rebound, everyone else failed to live up to the standards of a team that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.
The most surprising performance was from star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who only scored nine points. However, he also recorded eight assists, three blocks, and two rebounds,
Power forward Pascal Siakam also failed to have an offensive presence, scoring nine points and recording 11 total rebound, three assists, and two steals.
The good news is that the Pacers are going to be able to take some time off after this surprising loss. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like their schedule is going to get any easier afterward.
"The Pacers suffered one of the worst losses of any team last night at home to the Hornets, who were missing seven rotation players," Evan Sidery of Forbes said. "Indiana is now 6-11 over the last month with one of the toughest schedules over the next month."
"Keep an eye on Indiana heading into trade season."
Over the next month, the Pacers have to face some of the toughest teams in the entire NBA, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Boston Celtics twice, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors twice, and the Cleveland Cavaliers twice.
The Thunder are currently the No. 1 team in the Western Conference and the Cavaliers are the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.
Additionally, the Celtics are the reigning NBA Champions who beat the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Boston is also the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, record-wise.
The Bucks are arguably the most dangerous up-and-coming team right now, having won nine of their last 11 games, and the Warriors have proven to be one of the most surprisingly good teams this season.
Also worth mentioning is Indiana's two games against the Phoenix Suns. If they get living NBA legend Kevin Durant back, this will be another match up that will be hard fought for Indiana.
Needless to say, the Pacers have their work cut out for them. And a surprise performance from McConnell won't be able to save them.
