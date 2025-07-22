Pacers GM Reveals They Attended Victor Oladipo Workout, Sparking Reunion Speculation
The Indiana Pacers need some depth at the guard spot now that All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton is going to miss all of next year after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Right now, they have just two point guards who definitely figure to be in the rotation. Andrew Nembhard will take over the starting point guard duties, and T.J. McConnell will back him up.
With Nembhard moving to the point guard spot, the shooting guard spot also has less depth. Could there be an opening for them to bring back former All-Star combo guard Victor Oladipo?
While speaking on the Setting the Pace podcast, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan revealed that the Pacers were in attendance for a recent Oladipo workout in Las Vegas as he tries to make an NBA comeback.
Oladipo was the best player that the Pacers had a few years ago. He was the focal point of their offense before he suffered his devastating quad injury.
Buchanan essentially mentioned that they were just keeping tabs on any player who could potentially help them.
"We get tied to him because he is obviously a former player of ours," Buchanan said.
It doesn't sound like anything is imminent with Oladipo, and there were other teams that were in attendance at his workout, as well. The Pacers will only bring him in if they think he can help him.
Oladipo used to be a true two-way player. He was someone who could run the offense and score inside-out, while also being an excellent perimeter defender.
Unfortunately, his injuries have sapped some of the athleticism that he used to possess. His style of play is contingent on athleticism, which makes it tough for him to play at the same level he used to. Oladipo has not played since the 2022-23 season, which he spent as a deep-bench piece for the Miami Heat.
However, it might not be a bad idea for the Pacers to take a flyer on Oladipo and bring him in. If he can defend on the perimeter and score off the bench, he would be a big upgrade over Ben Sheppard.
Indiana needs to make sure that they have guys who can handle the ball on the roster. Sheppard doesn't do much ball-handling, so that would be another reason to consider bringing Oladipo in.
