Pacers Received Lifeline From NBA Following Tyrese Haliburton Injury
There might not be a more devastating injury in Indiana Pacers history than what happened with Tyrese Haliburton. Tearing an Achilles just seven minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals is as bad as it gets.
Haliburton will now miss the entire 2025-26 season because of that injury. It essentially puts the Pacers' title window on pause, and perhaps permanently.
As the Pacers try to navigate the offseason to replace Haliburton in the lineup, they were able to get something from the NBA that will help them out a bit in that pursuit.
Indiana was granted a disabled player exception due to the injury, which will help them fill that roster spot.
While speaking on Setting the Pace, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan talked about whether or not they will use that full exception, as it would put them into the luxury tax.
"Whether we use it or not, it depends. Using the full exception would put us in the luxury tax, which we're not opposed to if it's the right player...if there is a position we would maybe look at, we're not pursuing it super-hard right now, is maybe another point guard."
Indiana needs some help at the point guard spot behind Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell. There's some thought that rookie Kam Jones could end up being the third guard behind them.
Jones is not a pure point guard, playing more of a scoring combo guard. Using at least part of the exception to add another point guard wouldn't be a bad idea.
Having just two point guards that they can count on right now is dicey, especially given McConnell's age. While he has been fairly durable, he is 33 and will be looked at to play even more minutes next season.
If Indiana does use the exception, it would be shocking if they ended up using the full exception to put themselves into the luxury tax. If they weren't willing to offer Myles Turner a big deal to bring him back, they likely won't be in the luxury tax this year.
Replacing Haliburton is impossible, but they will try their best to keep his production replaceable for a year.
