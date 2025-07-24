Pacers Fan Favorite Shuts Down Doubters: 'We're Actually Not Done'
When thinking of the best backup point guards in the NBA today. Indiana Pacers fixture T.J. McConnell likely will be at the top of the list.
He more than proved his value to the franchise during the postseason where he'd enter games and immediately make an impact. Maximizing every ounce of ability in his body, McConnell plays with terrific energy, competitiveness, and a do-everything attitude which shocks even teammates when creating for himself off the dribble and living in the paint.
More news: Pacers GM Reveals They Attended Victor Oladipo Workout, Sparking Reunion Speculation
McConnell's role will change considerably this upcoming season. With Tyrese Haliburton projected to miss the entire year due to a torn Achilles, it'll be up to the Arizona product to steer the ship and take on a situation where he'll now be the straw that stirrs the drink for the Pacers from the outset of every game.
While some will inevitably count the Pacers out from contending this year, McConnell doesn't feel the same way. In a very special edition of The Players Tribune, McConnell talked about the entire year in which the Pacers came one win away from an NBA Title. Within the piece, McConnell also spoke to the doubters who believe the Pacers will be a shell of what they were last season.
More news: Pacers Received Lifeline From NBA Following Tyrese Haliburton Injury
"I know we’re being written off now by everyone. I know they’re thinking the Pacers are done, or that this run we just went on will be the peak for our group. And I understand why. But it’s the same bulls*** we’ve always dealt with in Indy — and it’s the same exact thing we’ve had to hear so many times over the last year. Swept by the Celtics, they’re done. Started out 10–15, they’re done. Down 7 late to the Bucks, down 7 late to the Cavs, down 9 late to the Knicks, down 15 late to the Thunder, they’re done. Down 3–2 in the Finals, they’re done.
"Lost Game 7 in the most brutal way possible … lost their franchise player for next season … lost their center in free agency … they’re done. You’d think people would learn by now, but: We’re actually not done."
Even more inspirational for those who support the team, McConnell vows to stay tuned for a team that will play with a hunger and desire to get back to the promised land.
"That’s my message to any Pacers fans reading this. I have no idea what the future holds. Getting over Game 7 will be tough. Replacing Myles will be tough. Playing without Tyrese will be … whatever is tougher than tough. But you know that feeling we all started to have as the playoffs went on — how there’s just something about this team? Man, I promise you: That feeling was real. And we’re going to work like he** to feel it again soon."
More news: Pacers GM Reveals Who Will Replace Myles Turner in Starting Lineup
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.