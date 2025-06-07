Pacers Four Miraculous Comebacks Prove Team of Destiny Rumors
The Indiana Pacers are the talk of the NBA town after their NBA Finals Game 1 upset win, which saw yet another miraculous comeback.
The Pacers' playoff run has featured several comeback wins, even when seemingly down for the count, the team fights back and capture unexpected wins.
With 2:42 minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 1, the Pacers had a 3.6% chance to win, and they managed to still get the victory through clutch shot-making, according to Underdog Fantasy.
In Thursday's NBA Finals game, Tyrese Haliburton hit a go-ahead mid-range pull-up shot that further etched this Pacers team as one of the most clutch in NBA history.
Haliburton also hit the game-tying shot in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which hit the back of the rim and bounced up in the air, falling straight back down into the basket.
Many NBA experts picked the Thunder to win Game 1 quite easily, though the Pacers' shot-making kept them in the game, consistently only being one run away from victory.
The Pacers — since the second round of the NBA playoffs — have been counted out of every series, yet they manage to pull off a run of upsets, leaving many looking foolish.
The secret sauce of the Pacers' playoff run has been that elite shot making, seemingly always hitting shots when they are needed most.
What makes this run truly special for the Pacers is that the shot-making has come from different players at different moments.
Tyrese Haliburton has hit improbable shots, as have Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, and Pascal Siakam.
The depth of the Pacers' roster allows for the ball to move around and find the best possible option, with everyone on the roster capable of scoring and hitting a critical shot.
At this point — given the ever-growing sample size of clutch shot-marking — the Pacers are not lucky, but rather elite at rising to the occasion and delivering when needed most.
With a 1-0 series lead and home-court advantage in the series, the Pacers are just three wins away from winning the title and capturing the first NBA championship in the franchise's history.
