Pacers Free Agent Leaves NBA for Japanese Team
Former top draft pick Jahlil Okafor was on the Indiana Pacers roster last season, though he is not returning.
Instead, Okafor is heading overseas to play in Japan for Levanga Hokkaido. His deal is for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.
Okafor landed a 10-day deal with the Pacers after impressing in the G-League, though he only played in one game off the bench last season.
In his brief appearance, Okafor played three minutes, netting a rebound and an assist.
While playing for the Indiana Mad Ants, the big man averaged 17.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and three assists through 26 games, playing more than 30 minutes a game.
The seven-footer came out of Duke with a lot of buzz after showcasing an impressive back-to-the-basket game. His polish in the post made people predict that he would end up becoming a star as a throwback-style big man.
Injuries, an inconsistent motor, and his slow feet made Okafor one of the more memorable NBA draft busts in history.
He struggled to stay on the court and defend on the perimeter which made him unplayable in the modern NBA during high-leverage stretches.
He was taken third overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, but his career has been underwhelming and has never delivered on expectations.
At the age of 29, Okafor still has the chance to compete professionally and earn a living as a basketball player.
As a former NBA player, Japan should treat Okafor well and make him feel valued. If he plays well, he could return stateside and play in the league again.
