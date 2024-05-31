Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin discusses his injury and rehab after mid-season labrum tear
INDIANAPOLIS — Bennedict Mathurin hasn't played basketball since early March. The young guard tore his right labrum in a game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 5, and it ended his second NBA season. He's been recovering ever since.
On Tuesday, speaking at his exit interview, Mathurin discussed the injury, his recovery, and more details for the first time since his season ended. The 21-year old former lottery pick was out for Indiana's entire playoff run.
"My shoulder is healing pretty well," Mathurin said this week. The expectation is that he will spend some time with Team Canada this summer but won't play in games. "I'm taking care of my body, doing rehab. Working out and getting stronger."
Mathurin had 19 points against the Mavericks in the game that he suffered his shoulder injury. He made seven shots that night and was vital in a win. He recalled not knowing how bad the injury was at the time. The young guard doesn't like to show weakness or admit he's hurt, but he needed to against Dallas.
"I told Josh (Corbeil, physical therapist), 'something's wrong with my shoulder'. And as soon as I told him that, his eyes got big," Mathurin remembered. "I think I watch too many Kobe videos, keep playing through being hurt."
He finished the game, but a few days later, the Pacers shared that Mathurin had a torn right labrum. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed surgery to correct the injury on March 15.
For months, Mathurin was visible around his team but only used his left hand to dribble and shoot during his rehab process. Recently, he could be soon using his right arm to perform basketball activities, a clear sign he is healing.
The above video was taken before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Mathurin was with the team for the entire playoff run, and while he didn't get to play, he did see value in watching the intense games up close. But it was tough for the young guard to watch but not suit up.
"It was hard. It was harder than expected, obviously. Watching the playoffs, watching the guys have fun and be out there competing at the highest level was hard for sure," Mathuring said of the mental challenges of his first long injury in the pros. "I feel like it definitely builds fire in me going into next season."
He took everything in, and Mathurin said it was a blessing for him to be able to witness a playoff run like that so early in his career. But he wanted to play, and Indiana didn't get a chance to evaluate the 2022 lottery pick on the biggest stages.
While he wasn't able to play late in the campaign, Mathurin has worked on being more expressive with his teammates this season. The Pacers are a close group, and the young guard wanted to be around the squad and grow his bond with teammates while sidelined. He was able to do that.
Mathurin is expected to make a full recovery by 2024 training camp. He finished the 2023-24 season with 59 games played and averages of 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
