Pacers Guard Emerges as Prime Trade Target This Offseason
An Indiana Pacers forward might become available over the offseason as the organization faces potential payroll issues.
Indiana finished a magical playoff run by falling short in Game 7 and losing Tyrese Haliburton for the upcoming season.
The Pacers' front office is now left trying to keep the team together for Haliburton's return, and tough decisions will need to be made.
The latest collective bargaining agreement put several handcuffs on organizations keeping their players for an extended period.
There are many more severe penalties for luxury tax violations, monetary costs, and going too deep into the tax, which results in transactional restrictions.
Teams that exceed the salary cap by a significant amount enter the second apron, which limits trades and free signings.
While the Pacers' salary sheet remains relatively clean, there are some key players facing extensions in the coming seasons.
One of those players is Bennedict Mathurin, who is up for an extension soon and might be on the chopping block," according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report.
"The Indiana Pacers are prepared to pay the luxury tax so they can re-sign unrestricted free agent Myles Turner, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania," Favale wrote.
"This is the right call, but it won’t prevent the front office from gussying up the cap sheet. That process is already underway. Indiana shipped out the No. 23 pick this June for the rights back to its own 2026 first-rounder, a move that makes it easier to trade future picks but also wipes a $3 million-ish cap hold from the ledger.
"Jettisoning Obi Toppin’s contract was previously painted as fait accompli in service of this bookkeeping. If the NBA Finals are any indication, he’s too important to Indiana’s identity, particularly when weighed against what he’d net in a deal.
"On the other hand, Bennedict Mathurin continues to vacillate between stark highs and lows. His fit within this core remains murky, and his extension eligibility could accelerate the Pacers’ attempts to deliver a final verdict on his future."
Mathurin essentially won Game 3 for the Pacers, generating offense for the team when it needed it the most.
During Game 7, he showed his scoring chops once Tyrese Haliburton went down. Mathurin can create his own shot and defend well, two traits all of the NBA values.
While he doesn't fit the team's style of play, he provides a key element to the offense, which will be missed if he does end up parting ways with the team.
