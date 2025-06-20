Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Deleted All Social Media
The Indiana Pacers have done a great job of staying focused throughout the entire playoffs. They have done a good job of not getting too high and not getting too low.
Tyrese Haliburton is the leader of the team and has practiced that throughout the playoffs, especially during the NBA Finals. He understands that's what it takes to win a title.
Haliburton talked about how earlier in the year, he was letting social media really affect him. He needed to delete it for a little bit to get back into a better headspace.
Now that the Pacers are in the Finals, he has decided to do the same thing. Haliburton has deleted social media from his phone, although he did get back on to check in on some WWE news.
Since Game 1, Haliburton hasn't been on social media. He knows that he needs to be locked in as the Pacers try to win their first NBA title. He hasn't allowed distractions to infiltrate him.
During the NBA Finals, there are a lot of distractions that can come with social media. He is someone who tries to stay as locked in as possible at all times, especially when the moment matters the most.
Right now, the biggest thing that Haliburton needs to do is figure out how to still be effective while he is injured. He is dealing with a calf strain that would keep him out multiple weeks if it were the regular season.
Haliburton was able to give the Pacers enough solid play in limited minutes on Thursday night in Game 6. He has two full days to get even more treatment on his calf before Game 7.
If the game gets close at the end on Sunday, Haliburton is still going to get the ball in a clutch moment. Anyone betting against him at that time should be nervous.
So far in the playoffs, Haliburton is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and nine assists per game. He is shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three.
