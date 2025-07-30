Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller Outside of Top 50 in New All-Time Player Rankings
The greatest player in Indiana Pacers history is Reggie Miller. Quite frankly, the Pacers wouldn't still be in the state of Indiana without what Miller did for the franchise.
Miller gave the Pacers some legitimacy in the NBA after the merger. Indiana had sort of floated around aimlessly since coming in from the ABA before Miller was drafted in 1987.
Miller took the Pacers to the Finals in 2000, marking the only appearance the franchise had in the Finals until this past season. Despite all of his accolades, Bleacher Report has him outside the top 50 greatest players ever.
In a list put together by Bleacher Report of the 100 greatest players of all-time, Miller finds himself outside the top 50. They have him ranked as the 54th best player ever.
When Miller retired, he was the NBA's all-time leader in 3's. He has since been passed by multiple players, but he still is sixth. He really started the 3-point revolution.
While Miller's stats aren't very gaudy, his full impact to the Pacers go beyond the stat sheet. He was the most clutch player in the league not named Michael Jordan.
He hit big shot after big shot in the playoffs almost every season. His 8 points in 9 seconds against the Knicks is an iconic moment, as is his 25-point fourth quarter against them.
Miller never was able to get a championship, and that is the biggest blemish on his resume. 1995, 1998, 2000, and 2005 were his best chances at achieving that feat, but he never could get over the hump.
Tyrese Haliburton is the only player in Pacers history to match the level of clutchness that Miller has. He's the only player that has a shot to overtake him as the greatest Pacers player ever.
Haliburton's run in the 2025 playoffs gives him a really good chance, but he reveres Millers as the GOAT. Miller certainly should be in the top 50 of this list, but it's hard to make an argument he should be too much higher than that.
In his career, Miller averaged 18.2 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game.
