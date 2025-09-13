Pacers Have Clear Roster Hole Heading Into 2025-26 Season, Says Insider
The Indiana Pacers are coming off the best run in franchise history. Last year was the closest they have ever come to winning an NBA championship, falling just two quarters short in Game 7 of the Finals.
They'll be entering the 2025-26 season with two new starters. Tyrese Haliburton, their best player, will miss the entire season as he works to recover from his torn Achilles tendon.
More news: Pacers Announce Signing of Young Forward as Training Camp Nears
The center spot is still in limbo now that Myles Turner decided to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. One insider believes that is the biggest problem for the Pacers, not missing Haliburton.
Insider believes center is the biggest problem for the Pacers
Without Turner, the Pacers will have to start either Isaiah Jackson or Jay Huff at the center spot. ESPN's Kevin Pelton believes neither of them is a great option.
"In the wake of Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury, starting center Myles Turner agreed to terms with Milwaukee. Jay Huff can offer the shooting Turner provided, while Isaiah Jackson -- himself coming off an Achilles rupture -- is a superior defender. Neither has proved capable to start regularly."
Jackson has to improve the offensive part of his game and expand his range to play the way that Rick Carlisle wants him to. Huff needs to be more consistent to earn Carlisle's trust.
Both of those guys are going to get the bulk of the center minutes, so the starting lineup might change at some point during the season. Whoever starts the first game is not locked in to be the starter for the rest of the year.
More news: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Provides Exciting Injury Update: ‘I Feel Like I Do A Million Calf Raises’
The Pacers are still good enough to make the playoffs
Even though Indiana is missing Haliburton and will have a new starting center, they are still good enough to make the playoffs. The rest of the Eastern Conference isn't great.
If the Pacers do get in the postseason, they are a team that no one wants to see after they have made deep runs in each of the last two years. Jackson and Huff will need to play well to make that happen.
Jackson played just five games before tearing his Achilles tendon last season. Huff played just 11.7 minutes per game last year.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.