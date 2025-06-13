Pacers Have Forced Public to See Them as Title Favorites
The Indiana Pacers were not given much of a chance to win the NBA Finals when the games started. They were seen as the inferior team compared to Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yet, they are the ones that hold a 2-1 lead heading into Friday night's critical Game 4 in Indianapolis. They control home-court advantage for the rest of the series.
While NBA pundits continue to back the Thunder, the Pacers have been able to turn the tide in public sentiment. It seems the majority of the public wants the Pacers to win the title.
Read more: Pacers Have Surprising Secret Weapon Against Thunder
The Indiana Pacers have forced the public to take them more seriously
Now that the Pacers have a 2-1 lead in their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years, they have forced the public to see them as the favorites to win the championship.
Even if they don't end up winning the title, the Pacers should no longer be seen as plucky underdogs. They should be seen as basketball giants, because they have proven that's what they are.
Indiana is clearly the best team in the Eastern Conference and has proven they are one of the best teams in the NBA. They have everything needed to win a title, thanks to their total team approach.
Even though they have a couple of star players in Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, they don't absolutely rely on them to win every game. They have other guys who are more than capable.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Myles Turner Dealt With Mysterious Illness During NBA Finals Game 3
Indiana has used the doubt as fuel throughout their entire postseason run. They will keep using it in these final games of the NBA Finals, despite having the series lead.
The Pacers have now forced the Thunder to win three of their next four games in order to win the title. Defeating the Pacers that often is not going to be easy.
Indiana has a chance to widen that gap on Friday night. If they win that game, they will be just a single game away frm winning the first NBA title in franchise history.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Pulled Off Incredible Bench Record to Win Game 3
Tyrese Haliburton Could Enter Exclusive Indianapolis Club With NBA Title Win
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.