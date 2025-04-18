Pacers Have Secret Weapon Fueling Potential NBA Finals Run
The Indiana Pacers feel confident that they can take down the Milwaukee Bucks in a playoff rematch from a year ago. The Pacers ended up winning that series in six games.
There was a lot of talk about how the Bucks had injuries to some of their best players in that series. That was true, as Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire series due to a calf injury.
Damian Lillard also missed the first couple of games due to an injury. Still, the Pacers weren't fully healthy, either. They were missing their best scorer off the bench.
Indiana was without Bennedict Mathurin for last year's run to the Eastern Conference Finals. He suffered a season-ending injury to his shoulder in March.
Now, Mathurin is back and ready to contribute to another deep run for the Pacers. He gives them the ability to score in the half-court when the offense breaks down.
Mathurin is pumped to be back in the playoffs. He hated that he wasn't out there with his guys last season.
"For me last year is clear," Mathurin said. "I remember every single day. I had a calendar of what I was doing each and every single day. While the guys were practicing, I was doing the bike. I couldn't be out there. The most I could do was shoot with my left hand, and trust me, my left hand got sore because it was the only thing I could do."
The Pacers should have an easier time in the playoffs with him available. He can really give them a punch off the bench.
Of course, the Bucks are still a hard team to play because of their two superstars in the starting lineup. The Pacers still have to defend them on the other side.
Indiana feels that they are good enough to make another deep run, including to the NBA Finals. Mathurin is a big reason for that.
During the regular season, Mathurin averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
