Expert Pacers vs Bucks Picks Are Changing With Huge Damian Lillard News
The Indiana Pacers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks for the second straight year in the first round of the playoffs. They were able to beat the Bucks in six games last year.
Last season, the Pacers didn't have to contend with Giannis Antetokounmpo at all during the series. He missed the entire series due to a calf injury.
This year, it looked like Damian Lillard was going to miss most of the series. He missed the last three weeks after being diagnosed with blood clots in his right calf.
Now, Lillard will be back after Game 1 on Saturday. Now that Lillard is returning, NBA experts are starting to change their predictions for this series.
The Pacers are going to have a harder time beating the Bucks with both Antetokounmpo and Lillard in the lineup, but that doesn't mean they can't win it. They went 4-1 against the Bucks in the regular season last year, although they had a harder time this year.
Even with Lillard coming back for the Bucks, he might be matched up with Tyrese Haliburton on the other end. The Bucks have not done a good job of containing him in the last two seasons.
Haliburton has been playing his best basketball of the season since the All-Star break. He has a real chance to make the All-NBA team this season.
The Bucks still have to stop him, regardless of having Lillard back in the fold. Haliburton's ability to control the entire tempo of the game offensively is uncanny.
Indiana believes that their depth can still outlast the Bucks, no matter who Milwaukee has available for the series. The Pacers probably feel better about the fact that Lillard is good to go.
That way, beating them won't come with any caveat as it did last season. Beating the Milwaukee Bucks while they are at full strength will give them a lot of confidence heading into the second round.
Andrew Nembhard will be tasked with guarding Lillard, just as he was last year. He did a very good job keeping him in check in the playoffs a year ago.
Aaron Nesmith's Rise Powers Pacers' Postseason Push
