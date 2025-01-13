Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Downplays Massive Upset Win Over Cavaliers
The Indiana Pacers captured their most impressive win of the season, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, the best team in the NBA and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Pacers defeated their division rivals Sunday on the road and without their best player in the second half, Tyrese Haliburton.
The Paces played a complete game, and their second half was even better. They scored 68 points in the final 24 minutes and held the Cavaliers to 40 points.
Indiana has appeared to find their groove, and this should only elevate their confidence moving forward. However, if you ask head coach Rick Carlisle, he says this win is just one game.
After the game, Carlisle told the media, including Joe Vardon of The Athletic, that he was focused on the next game, which would be against the Cavaliers again.
“It’s one game. We gotta play these guys again in two days. That’s a major, major challenge,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “I just thought our connectivity in the second half was as good as it’s been all year. And it has to be against a team of this level, in a building with this kind of atmosphere.”
The Pacers did their part on both ends of the floor. They held the Cavaliers to 39.8 percent on shooting from the field, compared to the Pacers, who shot 46.7.
On top of that, the Pacers outrebounded the Cavaliers and had more assists, steals, and blocks.
The Cavaliers' only advantage in this game was in turnovers, but it was only by one, 13-12.
Carlisle went on to say what changed for his team in the second half.
"We picked up our level of aggression and force in the second half and we were really tied together," Carlisle said. "They missed some open shots, they missed some open shots, but so did we. Our calling card has got to be our aggression and our depth. In the second half, we played the way we need to play to be competitive in a game like this."
Many of the Pacers' other guys stepped up in a huge way to end the Cavalier's 12-game winning streak. The Pacers will look to beat their division rivals again, this time at home on Tuesday night.
More Pacers: Pacers Blockbuster Trade Idea Has Indiana Land Star Center