Pacers Blockbuster Trade Idea Has Indiana Land Star Center
The Indiana Pacers could have a problem with the future of the center position, with Myles Turner becoming a free agent at the end of the season. This trade proposal would see them fix that.
Looking at the CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, this is the proposal:
Pacers receive: Walker Kessler, Johnny Juzang
Utah Jazz receive: Jarace Walker, 2028 first-round pick
This trade would see the Pacers get a really good young center in Kessler, who could be the future of the position. Not only that, but he would provide Indiana with some rim protection for the rest of this season as they chase a deep playoff run.
More Pacers: Pacers Trade Proposal Has Indiana Land $36M Star Guard
Kessler is just 23 years old, a full five years younger than Turner. While he doesn't give the same 3-point shooting that Turner gives Indiana, he has already proven to be one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA.
For Utah, they get an exciting young wing who has shown some flashes of greatness, particularly on defense. He has also shown that he can shoot the tree, as Walker shoots 40 percent from beyond the arc.
Utah also gets a future first-round pick as they try to rebuild their franchise into one that can start contending for a playoff spot. They can use that draft pick to continue to build out their core.
Read more: Tyrese Haliburton Explains How 'Aggression' Led to Resurgence
The Pacers have indicated that they would like to bring Turner back after the season. If they can't reach an agreement, they would be in some serious trouble.
This trade would give them some insurance in case something goes wrong with the negotiations. It also gives them a really good player off the bench for the present run they want to go on.
If the Pacers decide to be active, it will be at the trade deadline. They want to see how their lineup will be once Aaron Nesmith comes back from his ankle sprain, although there is no timetable for his return.
So far this season, Kessler is averaging 10.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. Walker is averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers Injury Report: Crucial Indiana Forward Remains Out vs Cavaliers
Pacers Must Go All In Ahead of Trade Deadline Following Strong 14-Game Run