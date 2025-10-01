Pacers HC Rick Carlisle States Indiana Has 'Changed the Game'
The Pacers almost became the most unlikely team in modern history to win an NBA championship last season. They were just two quarters away from pulling it off.
Unfortunately, they were not able to win the title after Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon just seven minutes into the game, despite having the lead at halftime.
Still, the Pacers have changed the game in terms of what other teams believe is possible. Rick Carlisle talked about that recently, saying his team has changed things forever.
The Pacers may have changed how teamas construct rosters after last year's run
While appearing on The Ringer's The Zach Lowe Show, Carlisle talked about the fact that the run with last year's team has changed how teams perceive how to build a title contender.
"I was taken aback by some of the text messages I received from those around the league, just about how different we play. How, the word inspire was used frequently. It's a credit to the players," Carlisle said, adding, "the separator for us was what we were willing to do, a lot of other teams were unwilling to do."
Carlisle specifically mentioned the fact that the Pacers were willing to pick teams up full-court defensively, while a lot of other teams were not. He credited the effort of his team as a big reason they were successful.
The Pacers made the Finals last year with only two traditional star players, something that is unusual in today's NBA. He showed that they are good enough as a collective to win big games.
The Pacers need to have their team play even more cohesively this season
If the Pacers want to have any shot of replicating last year's success, they need their team to play even more cohesively this year. Without Tyrese Haliburton, it's going to be much harder for them to win big games.
Carlisle knows that, and that's why he is ready to show the rest of the NBA that they are underestimating his team. The Pacers are going to have a lot of work ahead to recreate what happened last season.
Indiana will use training camp to figure some things out for the next few weeks before the season starts, including how to make up for lost production without Haliburton in the lineup.
