All Pacers

Pacers Injury Report: Key Perimeter Pieces to Miss Hornets Game

Indiana will be without some core contributors on Friday night.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 7, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; A closeup view of the Indiana Pacers logo on their warm up shirts prior to the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Pacers 122-100. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; A closeup view of the Indiana Pacers logo on their warm up shirts prior to the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Pacers 122-100. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers have announced two surprise late absences for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

Per Indiana's official X account, small forward Aaron Nesmith will sit out with his lingering left ankle sprain and reserve point guard T.J. McConnell is out with a non-COVID-19 illness, Nesmith has missed the last two bouts for the Pacers with the ailment, though the issue is not expected to linger too much longer.

Big men Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman of course remain done for the season with their Achilles tendon tears.

The Hornets, too, will be without some critical pieces.

This story will be updated...

More Pacers: Indiana Could Trade For Multi-Time $60M All-Star to Bolster Frontcourt

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News