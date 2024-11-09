Pacers Injury Report: Key Perimeter Pieces to Miss Hornets Game
The Indiana Pacers have announced two surprise late absences for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.
Per Indiana's official X account, small forward Aaron Nesmith will sit out with his lingering left ankle sprain and reserve point guard T.J. McConnell is out with a non-COVID-19 illness, Nesmith has missed the last two bouts for the Pacers with the ailment, though the issue is not expected to linger too much longer.
Big men Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman of course remain done for the season with their Achilles tendon tears.
The Hornets, too, will be without some critical pieces.
This story will be updated...
