Pacers Injury Report: Multiple Starters Ruled Out For Crucial Raptors Showdown
The Indiana Pacers are set to take on the Toronto Raptors for their 14th game of the year; however, multiple starters are on the injury report.
The Pacers have listed three starters on the injury report, two of whom are ruled out, and one, center Myles Turner, as questionable due to a sore right calf.
The Pacers shared via Twitter/X.
The Pacers will look to start a new win streak on Monday after their Sunday victory over the Miami Heat, but they may need to do so without their star center.
Turner is coming off one of his better performances of the season on Sunday. He tallied 34 points on 14-for-23 shooting from the field, along with nine rebounds, one assist, and two blocks, while being a +11 on the plus/minus category. The 28-year-old logged in 40 minutes on Sunday, and there's a real chance he could miss the second leg of a back-to-back.
If Turner is unable to play, both Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin could potentially step into much larger roles. The Pacers' front court is already depleted, and Turner's potential absence could hurt Indiana, although it is against a lowly Raptors team.
Indiana's injury report has grown throughout the season as they are one of the more depleted teams in the league.
Sheppard will be out for the Pacers, as he is dealing with an oblique injury. He suffered the injury on Sunday against the Heat and was unable to return. Without Sheppard, the Pacers will look for production from T.J. McConnell, Walker, and Quenton Jackson.
Even if Sheppard were to play, the Pacers would still look at McConnell, Walker, and Jackosn for production, as the Pacers will continue to be without Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith.
Nembhard will miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury. He initially tried to play through the soreness, and it's unclear if he suffered a setback or just wasn't performing up to standards.
Nesmith is out until December with an ankle issue he suffered at the beginning of the month. In the meantime, Benedict Mathurin has slipped into his role and has played a spectacular role.
Mathurin has been everything and then some for the Pacers. Although it has not resulted in wins most of the time thus far, Mathurin has been great for the Pacers, who use all the production they can get.
