Pacers Injury Report: Obi Toppin Status Upgraded Ahead of Boston Rematch
The Indiana Pacers got crushed in the first matchup with the Boston Celtics on Friday night. They lost the game 142-105 and put a sour taste in their mouth. It was the second night of a back-to-back, so it was an expected loss. Indiana lost to the Thunder 120-114 in a close game.
In that game against the Thunder, the Pacers lost one of their best bench players to an injury. Obi Toppin sprained his ankle in the game. After he initially hurt it, he tried to get back into the game but was promptly taken out afterwards. He eventually missed the rest of that contest.
Toppin also missed the game in Boston, which certainly hurt the Pacers. It wasn't the primary reason why they lost the game, but they would still prefer to have him. He is one of the few players that the Pacers have who loves to run in transition right to the rim for a dunk. His three-point shooting is valuable, too.
The Pacers play the Celtics again on Sunday evening, this time in Indianapolis. The Pacers are hoping to play a much better game and be more competitive. Toppin could end up playing in that game. He was upgraded to questionable prior to the game with that ankle sprain.
Last season, the Pacers had the highest-scoring bench in the league. It's what made them so formidable and hard to play. The bench was one of the biggest reasons why Indiana was able to make the Eastern Conference Finals. This season, they are down to ninth in that stat.
Part of that is because Bennedict Mathurin has been thrust into the starting lineup with the injury to Aaron Nesmith. Toppin is averaging a career-high in points, so he hasn't been part of the issue from the bench. The rest of the bench needs to increase the points they are giving.
Once Nesmith does return from his own ankle sprain, the Pacers will be able to return to their normal rotation. That should help the defense be better. Against the Celtics, Indiana will need to defend the three-point shot better. Having someone with Toppins length would help greatly.
The schedule does not get any easier for the Pacers once this game is over. They play Milwaukee, Miami, and Pheonix in each of the next three games.
