Pacers Injury Report: TJ McConnell Could Miss Crucial Matchup vs Heat
Perhaps the biggest advantage that the Indiana Pacers have over other teams in the NBA is their depth. Their bench is one of the best benches in the entire league.
The bench was a big reason why they were able to make the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago after they were the highest-scoring bench in the league.
They aren't the highest-scoring bench this year because Bennedict Mathurin was in the starting lineup for most of the season due to Aaron Nesmith's injury, but they are still ninth.
The leader of the bench unit is T.J. McConnell. He is the one who gets everyone in the right spot and someone who can create his own shot in the paint at any time.
Read more: Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Slams Haters Over Current State of NBA
McConnell was re-signed to a four-year deal worth $44.8 million in the offseason because of how well he played. He has played up to that contract so far this year, too.
While his numbers are slightly down from last season, he is still one of the most effective bench players in the league. His ability to run the show and play hard-nosed defense has been missed in the last couple of games.
McConnell has missed those games because of an ankle sprain that he suffered against the Clippers. Ahead of the Pacers' matchup with the Miami Heat on Friday night, he is listed as questionable due to that ankle sprain.
The Pacers are the best version of themselves when McConnell is out there. Andrew Nembhard has struggled running the second unit in the last couple of games, which has forced Tyrese Haliburton to play more minutes than usual.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Myles Turner Says Tyrese Haliburton Had 'Unnecessary Pressure' on Him This Year
McConnell plays at 100 percent every game he's out on the court. It's surprising he doesn't get hurt a little more often because of the maximum effort he gives.
When he's on the court, other teams have to play their best. The depth on the bench is what makes the Pacers so dangerous when the playoffs get here.
So far this year, McConnell is averaging 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Biggest Weakness Exposed in Troubling Loss
Pacers GM Reveals What Bennedict Mathurin Needs to Eliminate in His Game
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.