Pacers Insider Provides Unfortunate Reality for Fan Favorite Free Agent
The Indiana Pacers have employed James Johnson for the last few years to help them in the locker room. He is a veteran player who has seen a lot of different environments.
A huge reason why the Pacers kept him is so that no one would mess with Tyrese Haliburton. Johnson has serves as an enforcer of sorts, because most NBA players don't want to get on his bad side.
More news: Pacers Urged to Stay Away From Top Remaining Free Agent
Johnson is currently a free agent. Indiana does not have a roster spot open to bring him back. One insider believes that Johnson's time in Indiana might be finished.
The Pacers are unlikely to bring James Johnson back next year
It seems unlikely that the Pacers are going to bring back James Johnson next season. According to Tony East of Forbes, the Pacers are likely moving in a different direction.
Indiana already has four centers on the roster — for now. Isaiah Jackson, Jay Huff, and James Wiseman will all be fighting for the starting spot, while Tony Bradley will be fighting for a rotation spot.
That doesn't leave any room for Johnson to return. Johnson is 38 years old and does not offer any value at all on the court. He is only a locker room guy at this point in his career.
More news: Pacers Fan Favorite Breaks Silence Amid Retirement Rumors, Uncertain Future
With the Pacers seemingly having grown up a lot last season after their Finals run, they may not need to bring him back. They might have enough maturity to keep him off the roster.
James Johnson's career might be over if he doesn't sign with the Pacers
At this point in his career, Johnson might not be able to find a home. He would only be served to play for a young team that has title aspirations, and there aren't very many of those teams this season.
Johnson would like to play for another year, but he has to find a team that would be in need of his skills. There's a good chance that this is the end of the line for him.
This past season, in just 12 games played, Johnson averaged 0.7 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game. He has played in just 39 games in the last three years.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.