Pacers News: Insider Has Harsh Take on Myles Turner's Exit
The Indiana Pacers will no longer have Myles Turner in the starting lineup for the first time in a decade. He decided to sign a four-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason.
It was a move that hurt the Pacers. They loved his ability to stretch the floor and protect the rim, which is a unique skill for a center to possess. He helped the offense reach its full potential.
More news: Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton’s Fiancee Has 3-Word Response to His $3 Million Donation
Indiana wanted to keep Turner, but there were questions about how deep into the luxury tax they wanted to go in order to keep him in Indy. One insider believes another thing became a factor in Turner deciding to leave.
Insider believes Tyrese Haliburton injury is why Myles Turner left the Pacers
Jasmyn Wimbush of CBS Sports believes that the Tyrese Haliburton injury played a big factor in Turner leaving for Milwaukee.
"If Haliburton doesn't get injured, that also means that the Pacers don't lose Myles Turner to the Bucks," Wimbush writes. "The primary reason Turner surprisingly signed with Milwaukee this summer is that he wanted a chance to compete for a title. While he didn't outright say it, Haliburton's Achilles tear meant that Indiana no longer provided that opportunity for next season."
That's certainly a big factor for Turner, who is in the prime of his career. Last year was by far the closest Turner has come to winning a championship. Perhaps he thinks Milwaukee gives him a better chance to do that.
The Pacers mainly lost Myles Turner because of a poor contract offer
While the Haliburton injury was certainly a factor, a poor initial contract offer to Turner is the main reason why he left for the Bucks. Turner will now be the second-best player in Milwaukee.
More news: Pacers Offseason Moves Ranked Among NBA’s Worst By Insider
The Pacers are hoping that they can return to the NBA Finals when Haliburton returns from his torn Achilles in the 2026-27 season, but they feel they can still make the playoffs.
As everyone has seen in each of the last two seasons, anything can happen once the Pacers make the playoffs. They just have to make it into the tournament in order to make an unexpectedly deep run.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.