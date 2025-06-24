Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Pens Emotional Tribute to Tyrese Haliburton and Fans
Long-time Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller shared a heartfelt message to the Pacers and their fans following the NBA Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
“I felt the gut punch to Pacer Nation, not only from the loss, but the loss of our fearless leader @tyresehaliburton. The man upstairs always has a master plan and “this to shall pass”.” Miller wrote on Instagram. “I’m very grateful of the @pacers TEAM for bringing so much pride, grit and togetherness back to Indiana basketball.. Masterful job on the sideline Coach Rick Carlisle, and let’s not forget about all the men and women who work in the Front Offices who sacrifice a lot of their time to make things happen.. #OGProudPacer”
Despite ultimately losing in Game 7 of the Finals, the Pacers pulled off a historic season for the franchise with point guard Tyrese Haliburton leading the way.
The Pacers had either lost in the Eastern Conference first round or missed the playoffs entirely from 2015 to last season, when Indiana lost in the Eastern Conference Finals.
But this season, the Pacers made it to their first NBA Finals since 2000. Indiana forced a Game 7 on their home court in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, igniting hope in their fanbase that the team would win its first championship.
As two-time NBA All-Star Haliburton fell to the ground seven minutes into the first quarter, Indiana’s dream quickly turned into a nightmare. Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon, and after undergoing surgery on Monday, he will likely miss all of next season.
Miller, who played all 19 seasons of his NBA career with the Pacers, knows the heartbreaking feeling of losing in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The five-time NBA All-Star guard led Indiana to their first NBA Finals in 2000 but ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Although the Pacers was unable to secure their first championship and lost Haliburton along the way, Indiana showed they can compete at the highest levels.
When Haliburton returns from his injury, the Pacers will likely be contenders for the championship. And Pacers fans can only that the third time's a charm.
