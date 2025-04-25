Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Reveals Surprising NBA Career Regret
The face of the Indiana Pacers has been Reggie Miller for almost four decades now. He is still the best player in franchise history and is the most beloved Pacers player.
Miller played his entire 18-year career with the Pacers, never leaving to go to a bigger market. That's part of the reason why he is so beloved in the entire state of Indiana.
Miller still holds numerous franchise records and led the Pacers to six Eastern Conference Finals appearances and the only NBA Finals appearance in the franchise's history.
Pacers fans still love Miller to this day. Every time he calls a Pacers game on TNT, the building chants his name. He has a mural downtown, as well.
Despite all of the things that he accomplished in his career and all of the things he did for the city, Miller still has one massive regret.
Miller talked about the fact that he regrets not being able to win a championship for the Pacers on All The Smoke with Stephen Jackson.
"It will always haunt me not winning a Chip. It wouldn't haunt me as much if I was never so close, right? You can be a great player and never be close. I never had the opportunity. Oh, I had opportunities."
Miller had a lot of chances to win a title because of how good the Pacers were in the 90s and in the 2000s. To make six Eastern Conference Finals and only make it to the NBA Finals once is brutal.
In the 2004-05 season, Miller had another great opportunity to win the title. Unfortunately, the Malice in the Palace ruined any shot that the Pacers had of making the Finals.
Had that brawl not happened, the Pacers likely would have won the title. They got even better from the previous year's Eastern Conference Finals team.
In the end, Miller ended his career not winning the ever-elusive championship ring. He's still loved in Indiana regardless.
In his career, Miller averaged 18.2 points, three rebounds, and three assists. He shot 39.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
