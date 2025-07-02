Pacers Lose Out on Deandre Ayton, Who Joins Lakers in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
The Indiana Pacers have missed out on signing Deandre Ayton as the big man heads to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ayton was seen as a possible addition to Indiana's front court and perhaps being the Myles Turner replacement down low after the longest-tenured Pacer shockingly signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Athletic's David Aldridge reported earlier on Wednesday that Ayton would consider signing with the Pacers, but the 7-footer is now headed West.
Ayton is inking a two-year, $16.6 million deal with a player option in the second season, per insider Jake L Fischer. Ayton is still due $25.6 million from the Portland Trail Blazers following his contract buyout.
There is some history between Ayton and the Pacers as he once was close to making his way to Indiana.
In the summer of 2022, the Pacers presented Ayton with the largest offer sheet in NBA history at four-years, $133 million. The restricted free agent was presumably on his way to Indiana, but the Phoenix Suns matched the mammoth offer sheet and Ayton stayed in the desert.
Ayton obviously wouldn't have filled the Myles Turner-sized hole in the Pacers roster, but the question still remains as to who will take his place.
The physical replacement will be one thing, but head coach Rick Carlisle recently spoke on the impact that Turner had on his team and prioritizing bringing him back this offseason.
“I don’t know anything about money or numbers or years, or any of that kind of stuff, but Myles is a very important part of what we’ve done here, what we’ve been doing. He’s a very important part of the history of the franchise, certainly over the last decade. I know that will be a big topic. I’m not privy to every little conversation going on there, but Myles is a very important part of what we’re doing. That will be a big thing."
