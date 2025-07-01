Pacers Lowballed Myles Turner, Who Wanted to Stay Before Joining Bucks for $107 Million
Perhaps the most shocking move in free agency so far is the fact that Myles Turner moved on from the Pacers and signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner signed a four-year, $107 million deal.
That deal means that the longest-tenured player on the Pacers has finally left the franchise. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Indiana, despite numerous trade rumors over the years.
Turner had made it known that he wanted to return to Indiana. Despite that fact, the Pacers still reportedly gave Turner a low-ball offer to bring him back.
Indiana decided not to offer Turner anything over three years and $60 million, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.
That deal would have kept the Pacers from entering the luxury tax, but it's clearly a slap in the face to Turner. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Pacers, and that's all they offered him?
It's clear that after Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, owner Herb Simon decided not to pay into the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years.
That kind of cheap behavior is why Turner decided to bolt for a division rival. The Pacers and the Bucks have developed one of the NBA's best rivalries in the last couple of years.
That rivalry will only increase now that Turner chose to sign with the Bucks instead of returning to Indiana. Turner wanted to go somewhere that he felt wanted.
It's unclear what the Pacers now do at the center spot. They don't have a backup plan now that Turner is gone. They don't have another center under contract.
Pacers fans are frustrated because this isn't the first time that this has happened. Back when Paul George was with the team, he was trying to bring Anthony Davis to Indy. Davis revealed that as well, in a session with the New Orleans media when he was still there.
George confirmed this during an episode of his podcast. The reason that trade never happened is that Simon didn't want to pay the extra money that Davis was going to cost.
It's a track record that has continued, despite the fact that the Pacers were just two quarters away from winning an NBA title.
