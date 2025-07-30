Pacers Make Bold Decision on Rookie Guard's Contract
The Indiana Pacers have filled out their 2025-26 roster at this point. They have all of their guys signed, including all of their two-way deals accounted for.
For a while, there was some intrigue as to who they were going to give that final two-way deal to. After the Pacers decided to sign Taelon Peter, it wasn't a surprise based on what he did in Summer League.
Indiana decided to use the final two-way contract on Peter to help with their guard depth, which wasn't surprising. What was surprising was what they decided to do with his contract.
What the Pacers decided to do is sign Peter to a two-way deal for two seasons, which is something very unusual in the NBA. It's also partially guaranteed.
The entire reason why the Pacers were able to sign Peter to the two-way deal is that they didn't keep Enrique Freeman on a two-way deal, as they did last season.
Indiana isn't expecting Peter to play much in the NBA, but they like what his potential is after he had a solid Summer League experience. They like the fact that he has played a lot of college basketball, as well.
The Pacers need depth at the guard spot this year, without Tyrese Haliburton available all of next year. His torn Achilles will leave Indiana incredibly thin in the backcourt.
Peter can play the shooting guard position if other injuries end up happening, but he will likely spend most of the season with the Noblesville Boom, their G-League team.
Indiana's roster is now full, but that doesn't mean that they won't make some moves at the trade deadline. They could still look to change their thoughts on the center position depending on how the first half of the year goes.
Moves this offseason are likely finished, though. They feel comfortable going into next year with what they have coming off an NBA Finals appearance, even if NBA pundits don't expect them to do the same thing next year.
Last year with the Liberty Flames, Peter averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one assist per game.
