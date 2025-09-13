Pacers Make Change to Home Court to Honor Reggie Miller
The Indiana Pacers would not still be in Indiana if it weren't for two people: Slick Leonard and Reggie Miller. They are the reason that the state still has professional basketball.
Leonard is a former coach who has his name up in the rafters in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He and his wife, Nancy, helped organize a telethon to save the Pacers in the 1980s to raise enough money to keep them in Indy.
Miller was the player who was drafted that changed everything for the Pacers. He was the superstar that everyone came to see. Now, the Pacers are honoring both on their home court.
Indiana has made changes to its court, putting the phrase "Boom Baby!" on the sidelines in homage to both Leonard and Miller. Leonard would say that every time the Pacers hit a 3 when he was on the radio doing Pacers games — which, thanks to Miller, happened pretty frequently.
This is a great tribute to Leonard, who people still love in the state of Indiana. He passed away at the age of 88 back in 2021. Miller and Leonard had a close relationship, too. Miller, an avid competitive mountain biker in retirement, even named his cycling team BOOMBABY in tribute.
With the way that Rick Carlisle and the Pacers like to play, the Pacers should have plenty of Boom Baby's (3s) this season because of the players they have who can shoot from outside.
Even without Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers should be able to hit a large number of 3s. Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard proved during the playoffs that they can hit a high percentage of them in clutch situations.
Miller was in the front row of every Pacers home game during the NBA Finals, and he was certainly proud of what he was able to see from them. Indiana should continue to make him proud this year.
Indiana should be good enough to still make the playoffs, even without Haliburton available. Miller will be there supporting the team when he is not calling other games as part of his duties on NBC.
