Pacers Make Official Statement on Tyrese Haliburton Injury
The Indiana Pacers have issued an official statement regarding Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury.
Here's what the team shared less than 24 hours after Haliburton suffered the injury.
"Tyrese Haliburton suffered an injury to his right Achilles tendon during last night's game at Oklahoma City.
"An MRI taken today that confirmed he tore his right Achilles tendon and surgery is scheduled for later today."
Haliburton is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right Achilles tendon Monday, marking a devastating blow for the Pacers.
The 25-year-old suffered the injury less than eight minutes into Game 7, and while the Pacers did all they could to hang around, the loss of their floor general ultimately proved insurmountable.
Haliburton had to be helped off the floor, unable to put any weight on his right leg. The official diagnosis confirmed what many feared in real time — a serious injury that doesn't just alter the outcome of one game, but potentially shifts the entire trajectory of the franchise moving forward.
He came out with a purpose in the final game of the season, connecting on three of his first five attempts — all from beyond the arc — and quickly tallied nine points. It looked as though he was ready to shake off a bumpy playoff stretch and deliver in the biggest moment of his young career.
After a rough outing in Game 5 and a bounce-back showing in Game 6, Haliburton seemed locked in for a statement performance. But the injury changed everything. The Pacers lost their heartbeat and, from that point on, never fully recovered. Any hopes of a fairytale finish slipped away the moment Haliburton went down.
This injury will likely have ripple effects on the Pacers' offseason plans and the Eastern Conference outlook. The Pacers finished as the No. 4 seed in the East despite winning 50 games in the season.
Nonetheless, without Haliburton for most, if not all, of next season, the East is set to be wide open. Not only were the Pacers supposed to come back strong, but you have other teams like the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, to name a few, who could make their run at the title.
Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, so we will all have to wait and see how things pan out.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.