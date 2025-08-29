Pacers 'Monitoring' Top Free Agent Available in Potential Blockbuster Deal
The Indiana Pacers made the NBA Finals last season on the strength of their bench. That bench made sure that there was no drop off when the starters needed a rest.
That bench unit was the difference in several games in the postseason. That unit has shooting, passing, and ball-handling. Indiana might be looking to upgrade that unit.
Malik Beasley might be able to resume his free agency now that he is now longer the subject of a gambling investigation. The Pacers are interested in possibly bringing him in.
The Indiana Pacers are monitoring the Malik Beasley situation
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Pacers are "monitoring" how things go with Beasley. They might be interested in bringing him into the fold.
"Along with the Pistons maintaining interest and holding their 15th roster spot open as they awaited word of the outcome in Beasley's case, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have also been monitoring Beasley and his status, sources said."
The Pacers don't currently have a roster spot open, so they would have to waive someone in order to make room for him. Of course, there are a lot of factors to consider with Beasley.
Beasley has had off-the-court problems before, having to serve jail time due to a gun charge. This current probe is also far from over, and he can still face some discipline in regards to this situation.
The Pacers might be better off without bringing Beasley in
Beasley is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, so he would certainly have value on the roster. The problem is that the risks might outweigh the positives of signing him.
Next year, the Pacers likely won't be competing for a championship without Tyrese Haliburton. Bringing Beasley in on a short-term deal wouldn't make much sense.
Beasley also clearly has baggage, so he might not be a great player to bring in. Of course, if he accepts a very cheap deal, then it would make sense to roll the dice.
Last year with the Pistons, Beasley averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 43 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
