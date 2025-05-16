Pacers' Myles Turner Reveals Surprising Element of Rick Carlisle's Coaching Style
With at least a weekend to relax before the Eastern Conference Finals tip off, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner recently reflected on head coach Rick Carlisle's approach to game, per Shakeia Taylor of The Athletic.
Indiana has gone 8-2 in the first two rounds of the playoffs, making quick work of (expectedly) the 48-win Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and (unexpectedly) the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers in the semifinals.
In a stunning stat, the Cavaliers went 36-10 against opponents at home during the regular season and playoffs. But they went 0-5 against Indiana at Rocket Arena.
Now, the Pacers await the winner of the New York Knicks' series against the Boston Celtics sans six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum.
New York built up a 3-1 series lead as Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4, but a resilient Boston blew the doors off the Knicks in Game 5 at home, 127-102.
More Indiana Pacers News: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Doesn't Want to Hear About Cavs Injuries
Despite being a bit of a yeller, Taylor writes that Carlisle prefers to work in concert with his players, rather than berate or confront them.
"Oh, he’s gonna bark a little bit,” Turner conceded.
Carlisle is in his second stint with the Pacers as a head coach, and his third coaching gig for the franchise overall. He initially worked as Larry Bird's assistant coach from 1997-2000, but was passed over for the head coaching gig when Bird stepped down.
More Indiana Pacers News: Pacers Enhance Elite Wing Depth with SEC Standout in Mock Draft
So Carlisle pivoted, got his first head coaching job with the Detroit Pistons, and instantly was named the Coach of the Year. Carlisle earned his first head coaching gig with the Pacers from 2003-07, and has been back in that capacity since 2021. In between, he guided Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kid and Jason Terry to the 2011 NBA championship.
The 6-foot-11 Turner has been absolutely on fire in these playoffs, just in time for unrestricted free agency this summer. In 10 playoff games so far, the Texas product is averaging 16.5 points on .509/.450/.804 shooting splits, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals a night.
More Indiana Pacers News:
Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Claims He Has Critics Like Jesus
Pacers Want Tyrese Haliburton's Dad to Attend Eastern Conference Finals
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Responds to LeBron James Praise
Pacers' Myles Turner Channels Kobe Bryant Heading Into Game 5
Rick Carlisle Admits Nobody Believes in Pacers
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.