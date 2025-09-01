All Pacers

Pacers News: Critical Deadline Approaching for Key Player

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) holds back Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) as he gets ejected from the game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers, 127-117. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) holds back Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) as he gets ejected from the game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers, 127-117. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

A key deadline is fast approaching for an important Indiana Pacers contributor.

Swingman Bennedict Mathurin, the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has been eligible for an extension of his rookie-scale contract since the NBA officially rolled over to the new season on July 1.

Indiana has until Oct. 20 to work out a deal with Mathurin, otherwise he will become a restricted free agent next summer.

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News