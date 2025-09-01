Pacers News: Critical Deadline Approaching for Key Player
In this story:
A key deadline is fast approaching for an important Indiana Pacers contributor.
Swingman Bennedict Mathurin, the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has been eligible for an extension of his rookie-scale contract since the NBA officially rolled over to the new season on July 1.
Indiana has until Oct. 20 to work out a deal with Mathurin, otherwise he will become a restricted free agent next summer.
This story will be updated...
Published