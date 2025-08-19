All Pacers

Pacers, Rick Carlisle Agree to Long-Term Contract Extension

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle speaks to his players during a timeout in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a long-term, contract extension with head coach Rick Carlisle, sources tell Marc Stein of The Stein Line. As Stein notes, Carlisle's 81 playoff wins are tied with Hall of Famer K.C. Jones (Carlisle's old Boston Celtics head coach) for the 10th-most in NBA history.

Securing Carlisle for a good long while feels like a no-brainer for Indiana majority owner Herb Simon and team president Kevin Pritchard.

In just four seasons since rejoining the franchise after successful stints with the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks, Carlisle has reinvented the Pacers' offense with an influential pace-and-space approach — on both sides of the hardwood — and has brought Indiana back to a place of relevance in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Carlisle has brought the club to a pair of Eastern Conference Finals across the past two seasons, including a seven-game NBA Finals berth this past summer.

Across eight combined seasons with Indiana, first from 2003-07 plus now from 2021-25, Carlisle has notched a 338-318 overall regular season record followed by a 41-34 playoff record.

