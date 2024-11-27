Pacers News: How Moses Brown is Already Making an Instant Impact in Indiana
The Indiana Pacers signed center Moses Brown less than a week ago, but he is already making an impact on the team. In desperate need of center help following James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson both tearing their achilles this season, Brown has already appeared in four games for the Pacers.
In his first week, Brown has seen his workload gradually increase with the team. He saw a combined 22 minutes of action over the Pacers' last two games, and flashed during the Pacers' win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday as he recorded 15 points, four rebounds, and one block.
"I thought Moses Brown gave us an amazing lift in this game," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said, via Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. "He went in early when Myles got the two fouls and he immediately scored eight points. He's a real rim presence and he attacks the basket."
Just before signing with the Pacers, Brown was playing for the New York Knicks' G League team, and had yet to play in an NBA game this season. He has spent much of his career so far bouncing around different teams across the league and their G League affiliates. In just three games, Brown had already recorded double digit points in a game and showed the Pacers that he can be a key contributor amid their center injuries.
"My skill set, I can draw in defenders and they can kick it out and get shots," Brown said. "I'm running the floor all game. I'm crashing all game. We won't get beat up on the boards as long as I'm in there. And I'll continue to be a high-motor and high energy player. That's really been my identity since I've been in the NBA."
Brown is still getting adjusted to his new team and their scheme, but Carlisle sees him taking on more as he gains comfort on the team.
"We play a different defensive system than he's played in the past but he's working at adapting," Carlisle said, via Dopirak. "He's a great kid. He really appreciates this opportunity. This was heart-warming to see."
