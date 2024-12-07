Pacers News: Indiana Set to Face Extremely Shorthanded Hornets Team
The Indiana Pacers will look for their second consecutive win on Sunday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at home.
The Pacers are in a rut, having lost four of their last five games; however, they will appear to have the health advantage on Sunday against the Hornets.
According to the Hornets X page, the team will be without seven key players, including LaMelo Ball, Mike Bridges, and Nick Richards, for their Saturday game against the Cavaliers and possibly Sunday against the Pacers.
The Hornets' best player, Ball, was diagnosed with a left calf strain and will be re-evaluated about a week after sustaining the injury on Nov. 27.
Ball injured his left calf against the Miami Heat the day before Thanksgiving. Two weeks from that date will be Dec. 11, which means a reasonable estimation for his earliest return may not be until Dec. 19 at Washington following the NBA's in-season tournament.
The star guard has averaged career highs in points (31.1) and three-pointers (4.7) this season, both of which rank second league-wide. Additionally, he has averaged 5.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in 18 games.
In Ball's absence, the Hornets will loom to lean on Brandon Miller, Seth Curry, Vasilije Micic, Nick Smith, and Cody Martin.
The Pacers will also likely face the Hornets without Bridges. Bridges won't play on Saturday against the Cavaliers, and that will likely remain the case on Sunday.
Saturday will be Bridges' ninth straight game, which he will miss after aggravating a right knee injury. He has been cleared for individual on-court activity, but it's unclear what his exact timeline to return is. Sunday will be his next opportunity to play.
Richards is the other key Hornets player who will miss Saturday and likely Sunday. He suffered a right ankle sprain during Thursday's matchup with the Knicks, which will cost him at least one game. If Richards continues to miss time, the Hornets will have to rely on Mark Williams and Taj Gibson.
Although the Pacers have been bad to start the season, they are not worse than the Hornets, who currently have a 6-16 record.
The Pacers played the Hornets earlier in the season, and they came out on top, 103-83, at home on Nov. 8. Indiana will again host the Hornets and look to continue their winning ways.
