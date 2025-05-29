Pacers News: Knicks Playoff Star Questionable for Game 5
The Indiana Pacers will look to close out the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday against the New York Knicks. The Pacers currently hold a 3-1 series lead. A win sends them to their first NBA Finals in 25 years; a loss extends the series and forces a Game 6.
The sooner the Pacers can wrap up this series, the better. They’ll have a great chance of doing so and an even better chance, especially if the Knicks are without their star big man., Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns landed on the injury report ahead of Game 5 with a knee injury. He is listed as questionable.
The five-time All-Star sustained the knee injury late in Game 4 following a collision with Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith, and it was clear the setback impacted his mobility.
After the game, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau called Towns’ return to the court a positive development, noting that his ability to check back in was an encouraging sign moving forward.
"He was able to go back in, so that's a good sign. We'll see where he is after he gets evaluated," said Thibodeau.
Towns checked back in for the final two minutes of regulation, but it was evident he wasn’t at full strength, visibly laboring on a sore knee.
Should he be forced to sit out Game 5, it would be a major blow to the Knicks' hopes of keeping their season alive. The 29-year-old has been outstanding throughout the series, putting up 25.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting an efficient 52.4 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts.
While the Pacers will be on the road, the odds remain firmly in their favor. Not only are they in control of the series, but they also have a perfect track record when up 3-1. Indiana has held a 3-1 lead in each of the last two rounds—and both times, they finished the job in Game 5.
Indiana took the first two games of the series on the road at Madison Square Garden, but they know the most difficult task still lies ahead as they aim to close out the series and eliminate New York.
More Pacers news: Reggie Miller Reunites With Former Pacers All-Star Teammate at Game 4
Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith Receives Unfortunate Injury Update Ahead of Crucial Game 5
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.