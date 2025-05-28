Reggie Miller Reunites With Former Pacers All-Star Teammate at Game 4
The Indiana Pacers are enjoying a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, and one of the voices behind the playoff dominance has been Pacers legend Reggie Miller.
It isn't often that a Hall of Famer is calling playoff games for his team amid one of the most exciting times for the franchise, but Miller is upholding the honor behind the microphone. Miller was recently reunited with an old teammate ahead of Game 4 in a heartwarming moment.
Jermaine O'Neal, a six-time All-Star center and power forward for Indiana, played with Miller for five seasons towards the end of his Hall of Fame career.
O'Neal averaged four points and three rebounds a game before putting on a Pacers jersey, but upon his arrival, he turned into one of the most effective big men of his era.
He averaged 12.9 points and 9.8 rebounds in his first season with the Pacers, and upped it to 19 points and 10.5 rebounds the next season to earn Most Improved Player honors, his first All-Star selection, and an NBA 3rd Team nod.
The bond between the two NBA stars seemed to be solidified during the last season they would play together.
In what would eventually become Miller's final NBA season in the 2004-05 campaign, O'neal was on his way to a career-high 55 points one night in January. After 36 minutes of play, he opted to check himself out of the game so as to keep Miller as the Pacers' single-game points leader with 57.
Miller is a career 39.5 percent 3-point shooter and 47.1 percent from the field. He left the game of basketball with five All-Star honors, three All-NBA teams, and thanks to O'Neal, the sole holder of the Pacers' single-game points record.
O'Neal would play another two years in Indiana after Miller retired and upped his All-Star selection total to six before he called it a career. His 55 points achieved with Indiana still stand as his personal career high.
