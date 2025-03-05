Pacers News: Star Big 10 Guard Lands with Indiana in Latest Mock Draft
The Indiana Pacers are looking to end the season on a strong note.
In all likelihood, the Pacers will make the playoffs and as a top-six seed unless things go sideways. However, the Pacers are playing great basketball and have a chance to climb as high as the No. 3 seed if they get a little help.
Nonetheless, the Pacers will look for another deep run and finish the job this season. Whether they win the title or not, the NBA Draft will follow shortly after, and as things stand, the Pacers could have a pick in the low 20s or high 10s in the 2025 NBA Draft.
In the latest NBA mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, he predicts the Pacers will select star Big 10 guard Will Riley.
"Though Will Riley struggled to capitalize on a stock-boosting opportunity against Duke, he's instilled more confidence in scouts over the past few weeks.
"Some have wondered if the growth he's started to show as a playmaker should make Riley worthy of lottery consideration. There will always be interest and patience in a 6'8" scoring wing with his shotmaking skill. And up until the Duke game, he started to finish better around the basket while showing new comfort setting up teammates as a pick-and-roll ball-handler."
Wasserman also compared Riley to Kyshawn George of the Washington Wizards.
The 19-year-old is a freshman from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.
He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and has been solid for the Fighting Illini.
In the season, Riley is averaging 11.9 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.3 steals, while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three in 30 games and 24.5 minutes of action.
The Canadian guard is a very good shooter and scorer. Riley can shoot off the catch or dribble and is a threat to score from anywhere. The 19-year-old also handles the ball well and creates for himself in the half-court.
His weaknesses include a narrow body frame, an inability to move quickly laterally, and a lack of physicality on defense.
The Pacers have plenty of guards in their backcourt, but they may need a replacement with many potential changes on the horizon.
