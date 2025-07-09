Pacers Not Ready to Discuss Extensions for 2 Key Players
The Indiana Pacers have rolled right from playing in Game 7 of the NBA Finals into the Draft, free agency, and Summer League. They haven't really had any time to relax and take stock of their team.
That's part of the reason why Kevin Pritchard took until Monday to do a post-season press conference. He spoke for half an hour about multiple topics.
One of the topics broached was the possibility of the Pacers offering extensions to both Aaron Nemsmith and Bennedict Mathurin, since both are eligible to receive one.
When asked if that is something the Pacers are looking to do, Pritchard was not ready to talk about that happening just yet. He wants to have a bit of a break before getting into business like that.
"Can I just have like 24 hours, please? Literally, we went straight from the Finals to the draft to free agency to Summer League. We'll look at all those things, but I think that's a little premature. We've got all summer and up until next year to do those. They both had good years."
Nesmith had an absolutely fantastic playoffs for the Pacers. He saved the Pacers in Game 1 against the New York Knicks, hitting five three-pointers in the fourth quarter during that incredible comeback.
His perimeter defense is perhaps more important than his ability to hit threes. He is either the best or second-best perimeter defender that the Pacers have on their roster.
Mathurin had a career-best year during the regular season, but struggled in the playoffs. He did play well in Game 3 and in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, but he was a bit shaky in his playoff debut.
Still, he is one of the few players that the Pacers have who can create foul opportunities. He still needs to develop as a playmaker and a defender for them to keep him long-term.
Indiana will likely give Nesmith an extension at some point next season. He's just too valuable to let go. They will likely see how Mathurin does in the starting lineup prior to the trade deadline before making a decision on him.
