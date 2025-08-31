Pacers Notes: Indiana Monitoring Top Free Agent, Fan Favorite Unlikely to Return, More

Tyrese Haliburton put on a show in our 136-98 win over the Spurs in Paris 🤩



28 PTS

6-9 3PT

4 AST

3 REB

2 STL

2 BLK

18 PTS in Q3

most PTS in 2:10 stretch in at least 28 years (14) pic.twitter.com/2T3YWtXOeD