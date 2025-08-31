Pacers Notes: Indiana Monitoring Top Free Agent, Fan Favorite Unlikely to Return, More
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson may not return for another season, according to recent reports.
Johnson was a key veteran on the team, providing leadership and strengthening the team's culture. He was on the team during its most recent NBA Finals run.
A Pacers insider, however, doesn't see Johnson having a spot on this upcoming season's roster.
In other news, the Pacers are reportedly monitoring free agent wing Malik Beasley, a shooter who can space the floor and typically plays an uptempo style.
He would fit the Pacers perfectly in terms of overall play style. Beasley was facing a gambling-related investigation, although he is reportedly no longer a target, which opens up a path for him to play in the NBA next season.
